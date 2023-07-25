Get $1,300 worth of stunning Samsung soundbar setup for just $599.96

Blockbuster movies are coming to streaming services and sporting seasons are just around the corner, so as the nights start drawing in, it isn’t a bad time to upgrade your home theatre setup. Soundbar systems don’t come much more high-end than the Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-channel soundbar package, and it’s subject to its best deal ever right now at just $599.96. Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar & Wireless Rear Speakers for $599.96 ($698 off)

This stunning soundbar setup was selling at the full retail price just days ago. It’s now down to its all-time low price, leaving less-savvy buyers rueing the fact they missed out on almost $700 of savings.

Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar & Wireless Rear Speakers The Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar is a high-end soundbar that offers immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound. It features a 9.1.2-channel speaker configuration, a wireless subwoofer, and two wireless rear speakers. The soundbar also has Alexa built-in and supports AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

The Samsung soundbar system is ideal for absorbing your favorite content, thanks to immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound. With a 9.1.2-channel configuration, it includes a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and two rear speakers. The soundbar features a built-in Alexa voice assistant and supports AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, and its Q Symphony compatibility ensures synchronized audio with compatible Samsung TVs. The soundbar also employs SpaceFit Sound and Adaptive Sound technologies for optimal room acoustics and content-based audio adjustments. Game Pro Mode enhances gaming audio, while Bluetooth connectivity allows wireless streaming.

