You can now take a drive on Samsung Highway in Texas

TL;DR There is now a roadway in Texas officially named Samsung Highway.

The highway was partially paid for by Samsung to better connect its Texas manufacturing plants to the surrounding populace.

Samsung and Texas Governor Greg Abbott had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 7.

Samsung might be a South Korean company, but it has manufacturing facilities, office buildings, and more infrastructure all over the world. One place where it has developed a sizable presence is Texas. In the Lone Star State, Samsung has invested over $40 billion in creating a manufacturing plant — the largest-ever foreign investment in Texas’ history.

On June 7, Samsung, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officially opened “Samsung Highway,” a stretch of road that connects the manufacturing buildings with the surrounding areas (h/t SamMobile). This will better allow employees, contractors, and officials to get to and from Samsung’s buildings daily.

Investment in the highway topped at $39 million, partially paid by Samsung. Although the specific intent of the Samsung Highway is to allow access to Samsung buildings, it also includes benefits for existing roadway systems, including new lanes, traffic lights, and more.

Samsung’s plant is in Taylor, Texas, a city in Williamson County, about a 45-minute drive from Austin. Samsung fans who live in or visit Austin might want to take a quick drive out just to say you’ve been on Samsung Highway.

