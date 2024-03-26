Samsung Gaming Week slashes up to $1,000 off top monitors

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

You might love gaming so much that you want it to be as immersive as possible. or perhaps you’ve honed your skills to the point that milliseconds count. Either way, upgrading to a top Samsung gaming monitor will take you to the next level, and Samsung Gaming Week is the best chance to save. The sales event has triggered discounts of up to $1,000 on the high-end displays.

The biggest discount is on the stunning 55-inch Odyssey Ark (2nd Gen), which is down from almost $3,000 to $1,999.99 in the sale. The rotatable monitor incorporates a 1000R curve, delivering 4K UHD clarity at a brisk 165Hz refresh rate and a rapid 1ms response time. Its signature feature, the Ark Dial, integrates seamless control over its functions, including an innovative Multi-View that supports four inputs.

For more screen real estate at a marginally lower price, the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 might suit your setup. The world’s first Dual UHD monitor features Quantum Matrix Technology to ensure precise visual fidelity, complemented by a swift 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It usually sells for around $2,500, but it’s on offer for $1,799.99 right now.

Not all budgets will stretch that far, but the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 also offers a visual feast by combining the same Quantum Matrix Technology and HDR 2000 with 4K UHD resolution. Reactions are still super sharp with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, but the Gaming Week sale means that you’re only paying $899.99, rather than the usual rate of $1,500.

Even if none of these Samsung gaming monitors quite match your spec requirements, you’ll find more variations alongside them. The widgets above lead you to the offers.

