Save big with these amazing Samsung gaming monitor deals

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 offer is available from Best Buy. The Odyssey G9 and Odyssey Neo G9 bundles come directly from Samsung. The two latter deals also include a secondary G3 monitor at no extra cost.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

This is likely the monitor I would personally buy. It has a large 43-inch screen with a sharp 4K resolution. This will make any game look amazing and provide ample screen real estate for working with multiple windows. There’s another reason why it’s bigger than usual, though: it doubles as a TV.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 runs Samsung’s smart TV ecosystem and Gaming Hub. It has no cable TV input, but chord cutters can use it to stream content. Think of it as a TV/monitor hybrid.

Features aside, it’s actually a pretty nice monitor. It gets a 4K Quantum Mini LED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also supports ESA Display HDR600 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The matte display is also really nice at keeping reflections to a minimum, which will also help minimize distractions while gaming.

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9

I’ve always wanted one of those ultrawide curved gaming monitors, but they are so pricey! At $799.99, it’s still not cheap, but it sure beats paying nearly $1,300. Not to mention, Samsung is also including a free 24-inch Odyssey G3 monitor with the deal! That’s an added $200 value. If you don’t care for the second monitor, though, the Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 is actually a bit cheaper from Amazon, at $769.99.

This Samsung Odyssey G9 Series monitor has a huge 49-inch display with a dual QHD resolution. This pretty much means it’s the same as putting two QHD monitors side by side, but without the border in the middle. Other specs are just as impressive; it comes with a super smooth 240Hz refresh rate, if your computer can handle that. It also has a 1ms response time.

Of course, it’s also hard to ignore the 1000R curved screen, which is especially substantial with a screen this wide. This will offer an impressively immersive experience like no other. Other features include VESA DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Picture-by-Picture, and Picture-in-Picture support. Oh, and it has a really cool RGB light ring in the back!

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 with free 27-Inch Odyssey G3 Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 with free 27-Inch Odyssey G3 Massive dual-UHD gaming monitor The Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NC is a massive ultra-wide monitor. The screen measures 57 inches corner to corner with dual-UHD resolution, 1000R curve, and specs ideal for gaming. See price at Samsung Save $1,129.99

Now, if you want Samsung’s best ultrawide curved monitor, this is it. At 57 inches, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is massive. The Quantum Mini LED panel also has a much crisper dual 4K resolution, which means it’s like putting two 4K monitors side by side. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

This model also features VESA Display HSR 1000 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It can also run two inputs at a time, dividing the screen down the middle. Of course, it also has cool RGB lights on the back!

Samsung is also throwing in an even bigger 27-inch free G3 monitor. It’s a nice addition, considering you’re already getting a significant discount over the original $2,500 price point. Are you catching any of these Samsung gaming monitor deals? You best act quickly, before the prices go back to normal.

