Spigen’s new Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases take two different approaches to protection

TL;DR Spigen has launched new cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8.

The Fold cases offer either mechanical hinge protection or a slimmer magnetic fabric design.

Highlighted options range from $24.99 to $34.99, with styles covering rugged, minimal, and more colorful designs.

Samsung’s newest foldables are unlikely to be impulse purchases. If you’re busy pre-ordering one of the company’s expensive new phones, spending another few bucks to keep it protected might be a bit of a no-brainer. Spigen has now launched its case lineup for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, offering a host of interesting options.

The company is taking two different approaches to protecting the hinge on Samsung’s new Fold models. The more rugged cases use a mechanical hinge cover with a spring and rotating mechanism, which automatically encloses the phone’s hinge. Slimmer options instead use a flexible TPU or PU fabric connector with built-in magnets, trading some bulk for a lighter feel.

This kind of choice obviously matters more on a foldable than it would on a conventional phone. A chunky hinge guard offers more complete coverage, but it can also make an already substantial device feel even bigger. Spigen’s new range gives you the choice between maximum protection and something closer to the phone’s original shape.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Spigen cases

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the taller, more traditional book-style model, and Spigen’s range of cases covers both ends of the protection scale.

The AirSkin Zero MagFit is the most minimalist option. It’s a one-sided case that covers the rear and hinge but leaves the front half of the phone largely bare. Spigen says it is intended for people who mainly use the Fold while closed, with raised corners and the hinge cover helping to keep the front screen away from surfaces when the phone is placed face down. At $24.99, it is also the cheapest of the featured Fold cases.

At the other extreme is the Tough Armor Pro MagFit. This $34.99 case covers the front, back, and hinge, with a mechanical guard connecting both panels. It also uses a dual-layer construction, raised bezels, and Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology. No case guarantees against every drop, but this is clearly the option for anyone who prioritizes coverage over keeping the Fold 8 Ultra looking slim.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Spigen cases

The regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the shorter and wider of Samsung’s two new book-style foldables, but the same hinge dilemma applies.

Spigen describes the Slim Armor Pro MagFit as its most popular foldable case. It uses the company’s SecuLink system to interlock the front and rear panels with a reinforced steel pin, while a spring-loaded cover encloses the hinge. It costs $34.99 and appears to be the middle ground for buyers who want more substantial protection without going all the way to a heavy-duty design.

The Air Fit Pro MagFit takes the slimmer route. Its flexible PU fabric hinge connects the two sides of the case, while built-in magnets keep that section in place without a spring mechanism. Its thinnest and lightest full-coverage case, and it costs $29.99. Slim Armor Pro MagFit — Buy from Amazon

Air Fit Pro MagFit — Buy from Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 8 cases

Spigen’s Galaxy Z Flip 8 cases are a little more playful. The Ultra Hybrid Pro MagFit Neo One has a transparent teardown-style design that makes the back of the phone look as though its internal components are visible. A spring hinge automatically covers the fold, while built-in magnets support MagSafe chargers and accessories. It’s priced at $34.99, with a more conventional clear version available for $32.99.

The Nano Pop MagFit costs $26.99 and comes in two-tone Blueberry Navy or Black Sesame finishes. It has textured sides for extra grip, but its open-hinge design means it stays slimmer by leaving that part of the phone exposed.

There is also a black Air Fit Pro MagFit for $29.99. None of these cases will make Samsung’s new foldables invincible, but they may make carrying one around feel slightly less nerve-racking. Ultra Hybrid Pro MagFit — Buy from Amazon

Nano Pop MagFit — Buy from Amazon

Air Fit Pro MagFit — Buy from Amazon

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