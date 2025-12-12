Broke your Galaxy Z TriFold display? Here's how much you'll pay (it's a lot)

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR It reportedly costs as much as ~$1,243 to fix the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold’s folding screen in Korea.

This repair fee is on par with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s launch price in the region.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is the company’s first dual-folding foldable phone, offering a massive 10-inch display in your pocket. We already know that foldable phone repair costs can be pricey, but you might want to brace yourself if you damage the TriFold’s screen.

Tipster yeux1122 reports on their blog that it costs 1.657 million or 1.834 million won (~$1,123 or ~$1,243) to fix the Galaxy Z TriFold’s folding display. Meanwhile, repairing the cover display will set you back 137,000 or 226,000 won (~$93 or ~$153).

The tipster notes that the lower repair fee is contingent on returning the “diploma,” according to questionable machine translation. We’re guessing this refers to the warranty card.

In any event, the folding screen’s minimum repair cost is on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra‘s launch price in Korea. Samsung’s Ultra phone launched at a recommended price of 1.698 million won (~$1,150). So you could choose to repair the TriFold or buy a brand-new S25 Ultra instead.

It’s worth noting that Samsung does offer a one-time 50% discount on display repair costs. However, that still means you’re paying at least ~$550 to fix your broken Galaxy Z TriFold. So you’d better get a durable case or skip the device if you’ve got butter fingers.

