Leak: Here's our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR An apparent render of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition has been posted online.

This gives us our first look at the new Samsung foldable phone ahead of its imminent release.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is expected to launch soon, but we haven’t actually seen any leaked images of the device just yet. That changes today, as we’ve now got our first apparent look at the foldable phone.

Android Headlines posted a render of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, showing the unfolded device from the back. Check it out below.

The image shows a foldable phone that seems visibly thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The triple rear camera housing is thicker than the Fold 6’s camera bump, which wouldn’t be a surprise given the thinner overall design. Otherwise, the foldable shares the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s square corners and flat edges.

The render also shows that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition’s rear cover resembles brushed metal. There’s no word on other finishes and color options just yet.

Samsung’s new foldable is said to offer an 8-inch folding screen and a 6.5-inch smartphone display, which would be a size increase over the Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch folding display and 6.3-inch cover screen. The phone is also said to offer a 200MP main camera, while there are conflicting claims about S Pen support.

Hoping to get your hands on the device? Unfortunately, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could be limited to the likes of China and Korea.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments