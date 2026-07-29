The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series just gained a useful screen trick I hope Google copies

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s latest Fold devices apparently save each screen’s rotation lock.

This means you can use a different orientation for each display without manually setting them each time.

We hope the feature comes to older Folds as part of the One UI 9 update.

Samsung’s new foldable phones are finally here, and they bring a few notable software features as well. However, it looks like one handy software addition may have slipped under the radar until now.

Redditor ultima40 reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra‘s rotation lock functionality is now saved for each screen (check out their video below). That means you can switch between the two displays, and the phone will remember the orientation/rotation lock for each one. So if you’ve got a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and like to use the inner screen in landscape orientation, you can set this rotation lock accordingly, and it’ll stay in landscape mode whenever you unfold your phone.

This feature was previously possible via a Routine, which allowed users to specify a screen orientation when the device was closed. But we’re glad the Galaxy maker is actually implementing this as a full-fledged One UI 9 feature, as it should be more convenient and polished than a Routine.

I’m guessing there’s no technical reason why this should be restricted to the latest foldables. So I really hope Samsung brings this option to its previous Fold devices as part of the One UI 9 update.

This isn’t the only new screen-related feature spotted on Samsung’s foldables. A tipster recently shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 now offers per-app screen zoom controls. Either way, it’s clear that Samsung’s foldable software is still a step ahead of rival Android skins in many ways. So here’s hoping that Google, HONOR, OPPO, and other Fold makers adopt this latest trick.

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