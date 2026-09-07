Amazon slashes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 by $250, bringing it down to $1,649.99

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

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Amazon has dropped the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to $1,649.99, down from its $1,899.99 retail price. That saves you $250, a 13% discount off the RRP, and it is the first Amazon discount we’ve seen on this recently released foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is built around a 7.6-inch main display with a squarer 4:3-style aspect ratio that suits reading, split-screen work, and tablet-like app use. Samsung also gave it a noticeably wider outer screen and a more balanced shape, which makes using it while closed feel more natural than narrower foldables. Power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, with AI features focused on multitasking, camera help, and on-device productivity.

Battery capacity is listed at 5,000mAh, and Samsung highlights a silicon-based battery design with safeguards around that newer chemistry. The phone is also rated 4.4 out of 5, which adds another reason to keep it on your shortlist. Check out the Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 8 deal while it’s live via the button above.

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