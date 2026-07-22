No trade-in? Amazon’s Galaxy foldable preorder deals might be your best bet

Samsung’s new foldables have only just gone up for preorder, so we may be waiting quite some time before we see traditional discounts — roll on Black Friday. However, Amazon is offering the next best thing, throwing in gift cards worth up to $350 with the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. That gives you two potential incentives to choose the Bezos mega-retailer over buying directly from Samsung.

To get specific, the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 8 costs $1,199.99 and comes with a $200 Amazon gift card. The $1,899.99 Galaxy Z Fold 8 includes a $350 gift card, as does the $2,099.99 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. These Amazon deals are better than Samsung’s direct preorder credit offers if you aren’t trading in a device. Samsung is offering $150 in credit with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and $200 with either Fold model, so Amazon gives you an extra $50 on the Flip and $150 more on the two larger foldables.

The Amazon gift card may also be much more useful, for reasons you’ve probably already realized. Samsung credit keeps you shopping within the company’s ecosystem, while Amazon sells almost anything you could realistically need. If you use the retailer even semi-regularly, getting $350 to spend there is almost as good as having the cash in hand.

Samsung’s enhanced trade-in values can still produce bigger overall savings if you have an eligible phone to hand over, and there are some other subscription perks via that route. You may also find carrier deals that beat Amazon’s offer on paper, but those typically come with conditions such as a qualifying plan, device trade-in, a lengthy commitment, or a combination of all three. Amazon’s deal is much simpler: buy an unlocked phone at full price and get the gift card.

All three phones are available to preorder now and are due for release on August 7, but regular Amazon shoppers should have little trouble putting the bonus credit to use. You can see the full extent of the Amazon offers via the widgets above.

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