All new Samsung foldables are on sale; save up to $300!

These offers are available directly from Amazon. It is the first time all three models are discounted simultaneously. Previous deals included free gift cards, but today’s offers are actual discounts. The deals available apply to all color versions in stock, so you get to take your pick regardless of which phone you get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

If you’re looking for the best foldable from Samsung, this is it. In fact, many would argue that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the very best foldable smartphone. Its only true competitor right now is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And thanks to this sale, it is actually cheaper, too!

While $300 off, this phone is still not cheap, so you’ll expect a great experience for your hard-earned cash. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is quite impressive. For starters, it features a premium performance, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM.

The screen is obviously one of the main features. This foldable internal screen is gorgeous, featuring an 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. We know unfolding a phone every time you want to use it can get annoying, but you won’t have to. There is a 6.5-inch external screen here, which you can use for quick tasks, notifications, etc.

Of course, the design is worthy of the Samsung branding. It looks sleek and comes in awesome colors. It’s also pretty resistant, featuring an aluminum frame, a Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic 2 front, and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. It has an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance, which is pretty standard in the world of foldable phones. The only mainstream device with a full IP68 rating is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and that one isn’t even out yet.

There are some other sacrifices that are common with foldable phones. My main gripe is that it has a smaller 4,400mAh battery. It also charges a bit slowly; 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. Also, the camera system won’t be as good as the ones found on the main Galaxy S25 series.

This is still a record-low price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, so take advantage of the deal while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Some of you want a normal-sized phone that folds out into a tablet; I prefer a tiny flip phone, which folds out to become a regular-sized handset. I am all about portability and simplicity, so I love flip phones for their pocketability. If you can relate, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is all but guaranteed to be the most popular foldable flip phone of 2025.

You’ll get an excellent experience with this phone. It comes with a Samsung Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM, which means performance will not be an issue. You’ll be able to run any app or game here.

While not as huge as the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 still has a pretty large 6.9-inch main screen. It has a 2,520 x 1,080 resolution, and the refresh rate is still really smooth at 120Hz. Of course, the external screen will be smaller, but at 4.1 inches, it is still nice enough to handle quick tasks and check notifications, though.

In terms of design, you get a really sleek look with very thin bezels in the front. Additionally, it features an aluminum frame, a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back, and the same IP48 rating.

Now, onto the downsides. The camera isn’t as impressive either, but it will be decent. Shots will still be very nice, but the phone definitely won’t make it to our list of the best camera phones. Again, as with most foldable phones, the battery is smaller, but I am actually surprised you get a 4,300mAh capacity. That’s not much less than the Fold 7’s, and the device is significantly smaller. It still charges at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly, though.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Now, if your main priority is saving, but you still want a nice foldable flip phone, Samsung has a really nice offering for you. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is currently going for just $699.99!

While it is definitely a more affordable handset, more casual users won’t really notice much of a difference. It’s still a pretty good phone, offering an Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. This processor is a bit older, but it is still pretty powerful in 2025. This is actually the same chipset found on the Galaxy S24 series. The 8GB of RAM aren’t impressive either, but that’s enough to handle most people’s multitasking needs, too.

The main internal display is a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Again, it is slightly smaller than the Flip 7’s, but it is still plenty good and in line with the rest of the 2025 high-end smartphone market. What is smaller is the external screen, measuring in at 3.4 inches. It is not as nice as the 4.0-inch one found on the main Flip 7, but it will still handle simple tasks just fine.

Again, the dual cameras are decent but not amazing. The battery is also smaller, at 4,000mAh. You can charge it at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly.

The good news is that the design is still sleek. It has the same aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back, and the IP48 rating.

All things considered, it is definitely a simpler flip phone, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is still an excellent option for more casual users who don’t need all the bells and whistles. Make sure to catch these deals sooner rather than later. These are record-low prices, and some of them are first-time deals. These don’t tend to last long.

