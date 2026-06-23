Save $500 as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits its best price ever

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

A $500 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the kind of phone deal we can’t help but spotlight. Amazon has the foldable flagship down to $1,499.99 from its $1,999.99 RRP, a 25% discount. That price also beats the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, making this a strong chance to grab Samsung’s unlocked 256GB foldable for a lot less than usual.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is built around a large 8.0-inch main AMOLED display and a 6.5-inch cover display, both with 120Hz refresh rates. Inside, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera setup is also a highlight, with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto, and dual 10MP selfie cameras.

It runs Android with Samsung One UI and Galaxy AI features aimed at photo editing, productivity, and multitasking. You also get a 4,400mAh battery with wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support, plus a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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