Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 gets its first One UI 8.5 beta update

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 Beta 2 is now available for Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India.

The update mostly fixes small issues.

We don’t know when to expect the update in other regions, but it should be soon.

Samsung announced a big expansion of its One UI 8.5 beta this morning, opening the program up to more devices: the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold and Z Flip 6, and more are now eligible to try Samsung’s latest mobile UI early. We’re also hearing that the Galaxy Z Fold 7, already eligible for the program before today’s new additions, has a new One UI 8.5 update rolling out today.

As flagged by Tarun Vats on Twitter, One UI 8.5 Beta 2 is currently rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The current rollout is happening in India, but other regions should follow in the near future.

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According to a screenshot in Vats’s post, the One UI 8.5 beta update fixes a number of relatively small issues on Galaxy Z Fold 7, including a “readability issue” for the Now Brief on the phone’s front display, as well as some Sound Assistant features not working correctly on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

One UI 8.5 launched in stable on the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year. Many of Samsung’s older devices are now eligible for a beta program for One UI 8.5; the Galaxy S25 series, for example, is on its eighth One UI 8.5 beta build already.

Both One UI 8 and One UI 8.5 are based on Android 16. The latest One UI 8.5 adds new features including more customizable quick settings and, of course, plenty of AI integration. Judging by leaks, Android 17-based One UI 9 will bring a handful of visual updates to elements like Samsung’s widgets and Now Bar.

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