Amazon just undercut Samsung’s Black Friday price on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung has been running its Black Friday sale for a week now, dropping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 down to $1,599.99 with a solid $400 discount. That deal was certainly tempting on its own, but Amazon has gone a little further today for the Thanksgiving shoppers, knocking the Jet Black model down to $1,557. Needless to say, that’s its lowest price since launch. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,557.18 ($443 off)

The extra savings don’t exactly put it in budget-phone territory, but this is Samsung’s thinnest and most refined book-style foldable to date. It finally gets a cover display that feels like a regular phone, with the new 21:9 aspect ratio fixing one of the biggest day-to-day complaints about previous Folds. The updated 8-inch inner display is easier to use for split-screen multitasking, and the whole device feels surprisingly light and balanced in the hand.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Jet Black) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Jet Black) Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $442.81 Black Friday deal!

Performance is flagship-grade thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, and Samsung kept power users in mind with storage options up to 1TB. The 4,400mAh battery held up better than expected in our testing, though charging remains stuck at 25W. You get the same 200MP main sensor as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a solid ultrawide upgrade, and a 3x telephoto that actually outperforms the S25 Edge’s zoom flexibility. The move back to a proper punch-hole selfie camera on the inner display is also a small but meaningful win.

The compromises haven’t disappeared — there’s still no S Pen support, and durability anxiety is very real with something this thin — but this is easily the most convincing version of Samsung’s book-style foldable so far. If the $2,000 launch price scared you off, $1,557 might be a more tempting prospect, and you’ll do well to find it cheaper before the next landmark sales events in 2026.

