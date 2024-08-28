Slim or Ultra? Samsung's thinner Z Fold 6 might have an all-new name

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR A long-time leaker has claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Ultra will actually be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The upcoming foldable phone is tipped to arrive next month, albeit with a very limited release.

We’ve heard about a thinner Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for months now, purportedly called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Z Fold 6 Ultra. However, a veteran leaker has now claimed that the device has a different name altogether.

Evan Blass asserted on X that the slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 will actually be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Check out the (explicit) tweet below.

This would be a wholly unexpected name compared to the previously assumed Slim and Ultra monikers. It’s unclear whether Samsung will use the full name or call it the Galaxy Z Fold SE.

In any event, there’s been no shortage of rumors about the thinner Samsung foldable. The device is said to be slightly thinner than the Z Fold 6 but with larger screens. More specifically, the new foldable apparently has a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch folding panel versus the Z Fold 6’s 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays respectively. Unfortunately, the slimmer foldable will apparently lose S Pen support.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will reportedly launch on September 25 in Korea, with indications of a China launch too. Don’t hold your breath for a release outside Asia, though.

