Leak: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim now has a launch window

TL;DR A leaker says the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and its Chinese variant will be launched in October.

The source also claimed in a deleted post that the foldable’s outer screen has the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We’ve heard conflicting rumors about the fate of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Slim for months now. Well, a long-time leaker has now made more claims about the new foldable phone, and it could be coming after all.

Tipster Ice Universe reported on Weibo that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, and the Samsung W25 (believed to be the Chinese version of the Z Fold 6 Slim) will be released in October.

Journalist Max Jambor previously claimed an October launch window for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. A Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch in October is news to us, though. Confirmation of a launch (let alone a launch month) would be a departure from some recent reports asserting that the device’s launch was put on hold.

That’s not the only tidbit posted by Ice Universe. The leaker asserted in a deleted Weibo post (h/t: IT Home) that the new foldable’s outer screen will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. That’s in line with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and should be good news for people who want a more conventional smartphone display on a Galaxy Fold.

The news also comes after a Korean outlet reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Ultra would have a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch folding screen. Both panels would be larger than previous Galaxy Fold models. It’s also believed that the device will be a little thinner than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, although it might not threaten the thinnest foldables on the market from HONOR, Xiaomi, and others. Unfortunately, it looks like Samsung will ditch S Pen support as part of its quest for a slimmer device.

There might be bad news for people expecting a wide Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch. Several sources have reported that a limited release could be on the cards, restricted to the likes of China and Korea. Fingers crossed that the device is available in more markets.

In any event, it looks like October could be another busy month for Samsung. We’re also expecting the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone to launch later this year, so don’t be surprised if it launches in October too.

