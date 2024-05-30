This is what the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 could look like, next to the Fold 5

TL;DR Leaker Ice Universe has posted a purported hands-on image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 next to a comparative picture of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Fold 6 appears to have a wider cover display, sharper body corners, and sharper screen corners compared to the Fold 5.

We’re gearing up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is rumored to launch at a Samsung Unpacked event on July 10, 2024. Samsung has yet to confirm or even tease anything about the upcoming top foldable, but we have plenty of leaks to paint us a fair picture of what to expect. We have seen renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 already, but now we have a really clean look at the front of what appears to be a live model of the Fold 6, positioned next to a Fold 5.

Leaker Ice Universe has posted a hands-on image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (right), positioned next to an image of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (left).

Ice Universe mentions that the Fold 6’s screen width is just as much as the Fold 5’s screen width added with its right bezel.

We can also see some noticeable differences between the two phones in the image. As is very apparent, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is wider for its cover screen, which by extension means that it will be wider on its inner display when you open up the phone. This should improve the typing experience on the cover screen, though you’d get a flatter aspect ratio on the inner screen. We’ve seen other foldables make it work beautifully with a similar aspect ratio, so we’re pretty optimistic in this regard.

We can also see the sharper corners and the shaper display radius on the Fold 6, which reminds us a lot of the Galaxy S24 Ultra more than it does of Samsung’s past foldables. This could be a problem, as the sharp corner on my Galaxy S24 Ultra digs into my palm when I hold the phone for long or grip it tightly. I hope the experience turns out to be different on Samsung’s foldable.

The Fold 6’s cover display also looks brighter and is tuned differently than the Fold 5’s. However, this could be a difference because of how the phones are photographed, so we can’t look at this evidence conclusively.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments