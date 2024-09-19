You can still get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at steep discounts!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal is available directly from Samsung. The $900 price point can only be achieved if you get the Crafted Black, Peach, or White color versions. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay $950.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price is no longer available from Samsung. You’ll have to go to Amazon to score the $1,500 price. By the way, this offer is only available for three color versions: Navy, Pink, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung Save $200.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a spectacular handset, worthy of a spot in our list of the best foldable smartphones. It is a high-end phone with powerful specs, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. This will keep the phone as fast and fluid as any of the best smartphones out there.

Of course, it also has a unique, high-quality design. The aluminum frame feels very solid, and it looks very refined. It also has an IP48 rating, which is uncommon in foldable smartphones. I love how pocketable and portable it is, as I am also a fan of small smartphones. Since there are no longer many of those, my next best choice is a good foldable flip phone like this one.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The rest of the phone is pretty outstanding. It has a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. We loved the improvement in the crease, which is now much less more noticeable. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we also found the cameras to be very solid. Not to mention that awesome seven-year update commitment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Limited Time Deal!

Flip smartphones are great, but those who prefer a device that folds out into a semi-tablet will love the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Like most other high-end foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is mighty expensive at $1,900, making this deal much more enticing.

Of course, performance will be no issue here either, as you get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. You’ll also get an aluminum frame with this one, and a build quality that feels great in the hand. Similarly to the Flip 6, the Fold 6 also has an IP48 rating. Again, that isn’t the best IP rating, but it is very good for a foldable phone.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Of course, the coolest part of the phone is the large internal screen, which measures 7.6 inches. This Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel has a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is also much better this time around, so you don’t need to use the larger screen as often. It has the same specs, but measures 6.3 inches and has a 968 x 2,376 resolution.

As added benefits, it will also get seven years of updates and even features S Pen support. The only downside is that the stylus doesn’t come included, nor does the phone have a place to store it. Again, the Samsung Fall Sale is over and we’re surprised these deals are still around. You might want to act quickly if you want to catch Samsung’s latest and greatest foldables at these discounted prices. Go get them while they’re hot!

You might like

Comments