Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 early spec leak indicates we could see a lot more Titanium

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR New leaks have highlighted some key specifications for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Fold 6 could come with a Titanium build, with a broader cover display and Galaxy S24 Ultra-style sharp edges.

It is also expected to come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a bigger battery.

When it comes to foldables, Samsung dominates the market, and for good reason too. While its foldable may not be packing the best specifications, Samsung has nailed down the marketing and distribution channels, alongside creating a familiar identity in the space. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 now a few months old, early leaks have begun surfacing for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and we could finally be in for some significant changes.

Leaker Chun VN has shared a bunch of early specifications for what we could see on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Leaker Yogesh Brar chimed in, mentioning what are likely the camera specifications and cover display diagonal for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Dissecting these leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as it would also miss out on an internal slot to house the S Pen. It could also retain the overall camera megapixel count, as the Fold 5 also came with a 50MP primary rear camera, 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide camera.

For changes, the leak mentions that the under-display camera on the inner display could be improved, but we’ve heard that one before, so we’ll believe it when we see it.

The leaks also mention that the cover display could be 6.4-inches diagonally, up from the 6.2-inch cover display on the Fold 5. The Fold 6 could be wider, with a 20:9 aspect ratio for the cover screen, compared to the 23.1:9 cover screen aspect ratio on the Fold 5. Consequently, the change in shape will also change the internal screen’s aspect ratio, marking it up to be a bit more squarish at 1.08:1, compared to the previous 5:6 aspect ratio.

Alongside the changes to the display dimension, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to be “much thinner and lighter,” being just 11mm when folded (compared to the 13.4mm folded thickness of the Fold 5). The foldable could also have a design with sharper edges, similar to what we see on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another carryover could be the titanium build, swapping out the aluminum frame from the Fold 5.

Of course, Samsung would be using a newer SoC on the Fold 6, so the mention of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 does not come as a surprise. Surprisingly, the phone is said to come with a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery compared to the 4,400mAh battery on the Fold 5.

All in all, the changes mentioned for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could add up to a significantly different product from its predecessor. This would be a change in strategy for Samsung, as recent iterations of the Fold series focused on incrementally improving and polishing the foldable experience rather than making wholesale changes. Just how accurate these leaks turn out remains to be seen, as we are still fairly early in the product cycle.

