This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit gives us a much better look at the design

You can notice rumored changes, such as the boxier design, wider external screen, button placement, and more.

All signs point toward a July 10, 2024, announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. All we can do is go by rumors and leaks, which have been quite plentiful. With the launch coming in less than a month, it makes sense to see dummy units making their way into the world, often to help manufacturers create cases and other accessories.

We’re starting to see the first dummy leaks hit the web. Today, we have a few images coming from leaker @UniverseIce on X (formerly Twitter). The photos showcase a supposed dummy unit of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Everything we see here aligns with all the rumors and leaks we’ve seen already.

As you can see, there is a side-by-side comparison between the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. You can notice the wider external screen, which will make the outer display much more comfortable to use. These images also support the rumor that the design is now boxier and that frame sure looks like titanium, as the rumors suggest. There are also three cameras in there.

By now, we have no reason to believe these dummy leaked images for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are illegitimate or different from what we will see on the upcoming phone. They are, after all, among the best leaked photos of the device we’ve seen, aside from renders. As always, though, nothing is official until it is. Take it all with a grain of salt. Until the official announcement, all we can do is wait… patiently.

