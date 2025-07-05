Deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price drops by $545!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung is about to launch its new foldable phones. The Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9th, in under a week. New launches usually come with nice discounts on the previous model, and the sales are starting! You can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a $545 discount! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,354.99 ($545 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung. Not all color versions get the discount, though. The White model isn’t on sale, and the Pink iteration is currently out of stock.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $545.00

At $1,354.99, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is by no means cheap. It is, though, when you consider the retail price is a whopping $1,899.99. And while a new one is coming, this is a really good foldable phone. It also comes with a seven-year update promise, so you won’t have to worry about it becoming obsolete anytime soon.

The biggest lure about this phone is that it can work as both a smartphone and a small tablet. When unfolded, you’ll interact with a glorious 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display featuring a sharp 2,360 x 1,856 resolution. It comes with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, too. And if you prefer to use it more like a standard smartphone, the external 6.3-inch display will work perfectly without needing to unfold the device.

This is a high-end device, so the rest of the phone offers a premium experience, too. It has a sleek design and sturdy build, made with an “enhanced armor” aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus. And despite its foldable mechanism, it gets an IP48 rating.

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

Of course, performance won’t be an issue. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. We had zero issues during our testing time with it, and it runs every app and task smoothly. You can easily game, edit, and more. And since you get a huge screen, you can even run multiple tasks simultaneously.

Are there any downsides? Well, it’s not as amazing in some departments, but they are common issues in the world of foldable phones. The camera system isn’t as good as the one found on the main Galaxy S25 series, and battery life suffers a bit. We have come to expect these sacrifices from phones like this one, though. And it isn’t horrible in these departments, either.

Want in on the deal? Remember, the new Samsung foldables are coming and we’re not sure how current stock is looking like for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. You might want to act quickly if you want to secure your own unit! If you’re not quite convinced, though, here is our list of the best foldable phones, with plenty of alternatives.