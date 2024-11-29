Save a whopping $800 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

If you’re looking to get a foldable smartphone, you’ve undoubtedly considered the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is a fantastic device, but it is also amazingly expensive, with a starting retail price of $1,899.99! Way too much for my liking, but Black Friday is bringing the price down to a much more reasonable $1,099.99, an $800 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $1,099.99!

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. Maximum discounts only apply to the Crafted Black and White color versions. All other color versions cost $1,399.99. You’ll save $300 on these two color versions automatically, while an extra $500 credit will apply when you select not to trade a device in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $800.00 Black Friday Deal!

At $1,099.99, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still pretty expensive, but it’s more in line with normal high-end devices. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen this handset go for.

Keep in mind this is a high-end smartphone through and through. Samsung didn’t skimp out on anything here. The design is gorgeous, featuring an “enhanced armor” aluminum frame that is made to keep scratches and scuffs away. Despite the foldable mechanism, it still comes with an IP48 rating, achieving a high level of water resistance.

Of course, you won’t need to wait around much when you pay this much for a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s performance is no joke, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. Everything runs as smoothly as you would expect.

The show’s star is definitely that 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, with a sharp 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. When you don’t feel like unfolding the device, or prefer to conserve battery, you can use the external 6.3-inch screen. It’s much more similar to a regular phone’s screen and easier to access.

If you want the best camera experience, you might be better off going with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 still does very well capturing beautiful images. The battery life is also pretty decent at about a whole working day, which is not something common with these oversized foldable screens. One of the nicest things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is that it will age very nicely thanks to the seven-year update promise, which is among the best the industry has to offer.

Again, this is a record-low price on one of the most expensive devices in the industry. Anyone considering getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 should act quickly to take advantage of this deal. Such good sales don’t usually last long, and Black Friday is coming to an end soon.

Extra deal: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also on sale!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Amazon Save $300.62

The larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is great for power users, but some of us prefer the simplicity and pocketability of foldable flip phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also on sale right now! Amazon is selling the Silver, Blue, and Mint color versions for just under $800. Sadly, the Yellow model is $899.99, but if you really want that one, you can get it directly from Samsung for as low as $849.99.

While much more affordable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is no slouch. It still has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be no issue. The design is still amazing, featuring a very similar aluminum frame and glass exterior, albeit in smaller dimensions. The camera system is still very good.

This one has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is very handy, measuring 3.4 inches. It’s not as usable as the Fold’s, but it comes in handy for quick tasks. Oh, and you still get the same seven-year update promise!

