Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Foldable phones have always been more fragile than their non-foldable counterparts, but the gap is finally starting to close — and in some cases, we mean that quite literally. Below we’ll explain not just if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is waterproof, but to what extent you can really push that.

QUICK ANSWER The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating, which means it can be submerged in 1.5 meters (about 4.9 feet) of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. You should avoid deliberately getting it wet however, and clean and dry it after it's exposed.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 waterproof?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Yes. The Z Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating, meaning that under lab conditions, it can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters (about 4.9 feet) of fresh water for as long as 30 minutes.

Just to be clear, this water resistance doesn’t mean the phone is dustproof. In fact you should avoid dust whenever possible, since there a chance grit will get in the hinge or even under the main display. If that happens, friction could damage components.

Should I really risk getting the Z Fold 5 wet? Probably not. Samsung itself warns against any “beach or pool use,” never mind deliberately taking a swim or shower with one. If it starts raining, tuck your Z Fold 5 inside a bag, briefcase, or backpack before you take it outside, or at least a coat or pants pocket. Samsung adds that if the phone does get wet, you should rinse off any non-water residue then dry it as soon as possible. We’d specifically suggest drying with a microfiber cloth to avoid getting any lint trapped. Don’t use hot air sources like hair dryers.

You should be okay if there’s a short-lived exposure, say on the order of seconds or a few minutes. But the odds get worse the longer the Z Fold 5 is exposed, and that’s only exacerbated by factors like saltwater or depths below 1.5 meters. You might be able to improve protection by using a case, but don’t count on that helping beyond drops. Foldables don’t lend themselves to truly rugged cases that can survive the elements.

The more moisture your phone is exposed to, the more likely it is that water resistance will degrade over time. Heck, resistance is bound to degrade anyway thanks to regular wear and tear. So think of the Z Fold 5’s IPX8 rating as a failsafe — something that’ll help you that one time you get caught in a rainstorm or drop the phone in the toilet.

Comments