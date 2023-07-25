Time is almost up to get a $50 credit for reserving a Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is scheduled for July 26.

Samsung is allowing consumers to reserve the products it’s launching tomorrow and is offering $50 of credit.

There are only hours left to take advantage of the deal.

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, that’s just a day away. To prepare for the event, the company opened up reservations, offering a $50 credit for preorders. If you haven’t already secured your reservation, the clock is ticking for you to get in on this deal.

The South Korean tech giant will debut a variety of devices during Galaxy Unpacked. We expect to see both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the event. It’s possible the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series will make an appearance as well. However, we don’t expect Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Buds 3 at this particular showcase.

Since we’re so close to the event, there’s less than a day left to take advantage of Samsung’s $50 credit offer. If you were thinking of getting one of these new phones, tablets, or smartwatches, we’d recommend submitting a reservation since it’s under no obligation on your part.

Putting in a reservation is a rather simple process. All you need to do is head over to Samsung’s website and enter your name, email address, and phone number. You can head over there by clicking on the button above. Once you click “Reserve now,” you’ll be sent your $50 credit.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM ET live over in Seoul, South Korea. If you want to catch all of the action, the company will be live streaming all of the announcements. Be sure to come back to Android Authority where you’ll be able to watch it all right here on our website.

