Galaxy Z Fold 5 folds flat, as confirmed by first leaked press render

TL;DR The first leaked press render for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is here.

The render appears to confirm the phone will fold flat, a first for the Z Fold series.

While the render shows an S Pen, it does not show a slot for the pen, so don’t get too excited for that.

The rumor mill has been churning hard for the next slate of foldable phones from Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, in particular, appears to be getting a whole redesign with an enormous cover display.

However, its larger, more expensive sibling — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — has appeared to be mostly the same so far. Leaked renders showed it folding flat, which was exciting, but there was the chance the renders could be inaccurate. Thankfully, we now can be 99.9% certain that the phone will fold flat. Thanks to MySmartPrice, we have the first leaked press render for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and sure enough, it folds flat.

Obviously, there is a slight possibility this render is fake. It’s also possible this is not the final design Samsung will show off this summer. However, we are quite confident this is legit.

While folding flat might not seem to be the most exciting thing about a foldable phone, it is a long-awaited design upgrade. Not only will the phone be easier to hold and easier to pocket, but it will also be easier to keep clean since dust and pocket lint won’t be able to slide easily onto your inner display.

Notably, the bezels of the inner display look to be smaller, too. However, we’ve seen plenty of official press renders take extreme liberty with the size of bezels before, so take that with a grain of salt.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 press render shows an S Pen. This isn’t super surprising since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports the use of a specialized S Pen. However, if you were hoping the Galaxy Z Fold 5 had a slot to keep an S Pen, this render shoots down that hope. The bottom and top of the phone are clearly visible, and there’s no slot to see.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at an event in Seoul at the end of July. We are still waiting for an official date announcement, but you can expect to be able to buy the foldables starting in early August.

