Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have eSIM?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s premier large-screen foldable for 2023. It features an updated hinge and a faster processor, both of which help make it a refinement over its predecessor. For people looking to get a large foldable, the Fold 5 is one of the obvious choices. If you’re about to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and are wondering about its eSIM support and compatibility, we have some good news. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 does support eSIMs, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Brighter display • Hinge folds flat • IPX8 rated MSRP: $1,799.99 Powerful and capable folding phone The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has eSIM support. This is in addition to two physical nano-SIM slots on the phone. You can have up to two active SIMs on this phone, either as nano-SIM plus nano-SIM or nano-SIM plus eSIM. The Fold 5 cannot use more than one eSIM profile at a time. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 support eSIM?

How many eSIMs can the device have?

How to activate an eSIM

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 support eSIM?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports eSIMs, and it does so out of the box. The US variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a dual nano-SIM slot as well as support for eSIMs.

If you want to use two SIMs on the Fold 5 in the USA, here are the combinations you can use: Nano-SIM plus nano-SIM

Nano-SIM plus eSIM Note that the Fold 5 cannot use more than one eSIM profile at a time, so dual-SIM capabilities are impossible with just eSIMs.

In the complete spec sheet shared with us, Samsung mentions eSIM support but notes as a disclaimer that the feature is dependent on the software version, region, and carrier. So eSIM support may not be available for all carriers in all countries.

Your mileage in getting the eSIM activated on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (or any other device, for that matter) may vary depending on your carrier. In the US, the three major carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T) support eSIM, though the activation process has some friction points.

How many eSIMs can the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 can store multiple eSIM profiles on it, but it can only connect to a maximum of one eSIM profile at any time. This restriction is in addition to the fact that the phone can only have two active connections simultaneously.

You can use the phone with just one eSIM profile and no physical nano-SIM in it. But if you want dual-SIM functionality, you need to add a physical nano-SIM. There is no way yet to enable dual-SIM functionality on this phone through eSIMs only.

If you need help inserting a SIM card into your phone, we have a guide for removing and adding a SIM card.

How to activate an eSIM on the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Activating an eSIM is very easy on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The carrier will likely have already linked the phone’s IMEI to an appropriate eSIM profile if you purchased the phone straight from it.

If you’ve purchased the phone unlocked or the IMEI is not already linked to an eSIM profile, you will need a QR code from your carrier to continue with the eSIM setup. Contact your carrier to receive a QR code for eSIM setup.

Once you have your QR code, launch the Settings app on your phone.

app on your phone. Navigate to Connections > SIM card manager > Add mobile plan > Scan carrier QR code .

. At this stage, you will need to scan the QR code and follow further on-screen instructions to complete the activation process. If you’re migrating your eSIM from an older phone, do remember to power off your older phone to receive cell network on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 using that eSIM. This is a small detail that many users overlook.

FAQs

Can I activate an eSIM on my own? Activating an eSIM on an unlocked device usually requires customer service assistance in generating a QR code. Sometimes you can do this through the carrier’s website, but sometimes you may need help from the support team. If you have the QR code or purchased a carrier-locked device, you can activate eSIM on your own.

Can you use an eSIM when you have a physical nano-SIM in the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports eSIMs alongside the nano-SIM. You can have two active numbers on the same phone this way.

How do I find my eSIM number on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? An EID is a serial number that identifies the eSIM device and is often needed for carrier eSIM activation. On the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, go to Settings > About phone > Status information > EID. Alternatively, you can type *#06# in the Phone dialer app.

Can I activate an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Verizon eSIM? Yes, you can activate an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Verizon’s eSIM. We have a guide on activating Verizon eSIMs. You can also do it with T-Mobile and AT&T, as well as plenty of MVNO carriers in the USA.

Can I migrate my eSIM from iPhone to the Galaxy Z Fold 5? It is not possible to migrate eSIM profiles from iPhones to Android directly. You must contact your carrier’s customer service to generate the migration QR code. It is expected that future Android versions will make eSIM migration easier. But for now, we do not have that feature.

Comments