Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have a crease?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable phones are great, but isn’t that crease annoying? Sure, you can learn to ignore it, but all of us would be happier if it disappeared. Samsung has launched its newest foldable, and many of you are wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a crease, and if so, how visible is it?

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 continues to have a pronounced crease. While Samsung significantly enhanced its hinge design, the main improvement is that the device can now fold flat. The Flex Hinge makes no improvements to crease visibility.

How does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 crease compare to the competition’s?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

As mentioned in the quick answer, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a crease that’s just as visible as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s. Instead of trying to make the crease disappear, Samsung’s Flex Hinge focuses on getting rid of the screen gap when the device is folded shut.

The screen gap is something that’s been plaguing Samsung foldable devices since their inception, and it’s arguably a more annoying issue than the noticeable crease. As a result, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 continues to have one of the most noticeable creases in the world of foldable smartphones.

We mentioned in the past that the Google Pixel Fold has a less noticeable crease than Samsung’s foldables. But if you really want a foldable smartphone with a nearly unnoticeable crease, your best bet is to go for the OPPO Find N2. OPPO did a great job with this hinge, which folds the display significantly less drastically. The crease is nearly unnoticeable; take a look at the image below to see what we mean.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

FAQs

How noticeable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 crease? Samsung foldable phones have some of the most noticeable creases in the industry. Even Google managed to make it less pronounced with the Pixel Fold.

Which foldable smartphone has the least noticeable crease? Out of all the foldable smartphones we’ve tested, the OPPO Find N2 has the least noticeable crease. Sadly, it is not available in the USA, but you can get it imported if you really want it.

Should I get a foldable phone if it has a crease? While a crease can be annoying, we don’t feel it should be a deal-breaker if you like everything else about a phone. It is something you can learn to ignore with time, and these phone/tablet hybrids still offer an excellent experience. Especially high-end ones from manufacturers like Samsung or Google.

How resistant is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge? A foldable phone is inherently more delicate than regular handsets. It has more moving parts, and you’ll fold and unfold the device several times a day. It wouldn’t be nice to have a $1,799 breaking after a few folds. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rated to handle 200,000 folds. To put that into perspective, you should be able to unfold the device 273 times daily for five years without issues.

Comments