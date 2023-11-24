The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is almost as cheap as the S23 Ultra for Black Friday

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is arguably the best large foldable phone on the market, bringing well-rounded specs, fantastic software, and a lengthy update pledge. Now, you can get the device at a much cheaper price for Black Friday.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently available for $1,299.99, significantly down from its $1,799.99 launch price tag. This is also only $100 more expensive than the S23 Ultra was at launch. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,299.99 ($500 off)

You’re getting a well-rounded proposition for the price, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, wireless charging, an IPX8 rating, and a solid triple rear camera system. Samsung’s foldable software is also arguably the best on the market, delivering a ton of features and customization options.

It’s not all perfect, though. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still thick compared to rival foldables, while battery capacity, charging speeds, and several other specs haven’t changed compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But the aforementioned upsides are still significant enough to make the new foldable worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The most powerful folding phone gets even stronger

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display.

