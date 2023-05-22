Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets May 2023 security patch in US

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to Samsung’s flagship foldable phone. We’ll detail the current software versions for the device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out One UI updates regularly, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region. Current stable version: Android 13

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 updates May 22, 2023: Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners in the US can now grab and install the May security patch. SamMobile reports that the update is hitting the US several weeks after other markets received the patch.

The new update serves up firmware version F916USQS2JWE4 but doesn’t bring anything beyond the security fixes. To check if an update is available, head to Settings > Software updates on your device.

Previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 updates April, 2023: Samsung pushed the April 2023 security update to Galaxy Z Fold 2 users, starting in Europe and extending to other markets (h/t: SammyFans). The update, which reportedly brought camera and gallery tweaks too, had firmware version F916BXXU2JWD1.

March 22, 2023: Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners in the US received the March 2023 security patch. SamMobile reports that the patch comes with firmware versions F916USQS2JWC1 and F916U1TBS2JWC2 for carrier and unlocked variants respectively.

February 17, 2023: This month's update won't just be a security patch this time, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also getting One UI 5.1. Going live in Germany first, with other European countries to follow, the update uses firmware version F916BXXU2JWB5, according to SamMobile. The update should eventually find its way to the US in the next few weeks.

January 26, 2023: January's security patch has begun rolling out to the carrier-unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (via SamMobile). This month's security patch arrives with firmware version F916U1UEU2IVLA and offers fixes for over 50 vulnerabilities.

December 16, 2022 : The US version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is finally getting the long-awaited One UI 5-flavored Android 13 update. This comes three weeks after the update came to the international version of the device. The update coming to carrier-unlocked versions will have the firmware version F916U1UEU2IVK5 and includes the December 2022 security patch, according to SamMobile.

November 11, 2022: On the same day as the original Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be getting November's security patch (via SamMobile). However, the update is only out for European markets at the moment. The latest update comes with firmware version F916BXXS2HVK1. The update is said to fix around four dozen vulnerabilities.

October 28, 2022: Better late than never, but October's security patch has come, according to 9To5Google. As usual, the update landed in European markets, but has found its way to the US for Verizon-locked models. The update comes with firmware version F916BXXS2HVI8 and F916USQS2HVI8.

September 15, 2022: Samsung has released the September security patch, along with the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update, according to Go Android. The update bears the firmware version F916BXXU2HVHA.

August 19, 2022: The carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the US is getting August's security update according to SamMobile. With firmware version F916U1TBS2HVG9, the Fold 2 will be getting a batch of bug fixes and stability improvements. The update will also fix dozens of vulnerabilities.

July 18, 2022: US owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can now download July's security update. According to SamMobile, unlocked phones will get firmware version F916U1UES2HVF6 and carrier-locked phones will get F916USQS2HVF3. The update should fix over 50 security vulnerabilities.

June 3, 2022 : The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has received its June 2022 security patch right on schedule. SamMobile reports that the update containing the patch (software version F916BXXU2GVE9) is now being pushed out to Germany. It's expected to land in more European countries in the coming days. TizenHelp adds that the update weighs in at 1.9GB and also brings security-related enhancements for sideloading apps.

May 16, 2022 : Samsung started rolling out firmware version F916U1UES2GVD2 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (via SamMobile). Within this update, you'll find the May 2022 security patch. Unfortunately, you won't find much else included in the update.

April 12, 2022: According to SamMobile, Galaxy S Fold 2 owners should expect the April 2022 Android security patch to land soon. This new update fixes over 88 vulnerabilities.

March 22, 2022: The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has now received the March 2022 Android security patch. Along with it comes One UI 4.1, which first debuted on the Galaxy S22 series.

February 18, 2022: According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now receiving the February 2022 Android security patch. The new software comes with firmware version F916U1UEU2FVAB.

January 21, 2022: Samsung is rolling out the January 2022 security patch the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Aside from the patch, only bug fixes are included.

December 28, 2021 : Samsung has officially started rolling out One UI 4 to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. So far, we've only seen the update in Europe (via SamMobile), but it should make its way to other countries soon enough. The software version is F916BXXS2FULE, and it includes the December 2021 security patch. To learn more about what to expect with Android 12 and One UI 4, check out our hands-on here.

October 21, 2021 : Three weeks after South Korean users gained access to the October security update, users in the US can now grab the patch on unlocked models. Notably, carrier-locked models started receiving the update earlier this week. According to SamMobile, the update brings firmware version F916U1UES2EUI3 which includes a laundry list of Samsung patches, as well as Google's October security fixes.

October 1, 2021 : South Korean users gained firmware version F916NKSU1DUI4 which also included the October 2021 Android security patch.

: South Korean users gained firmware version F916NKSU1DUI4 which also included the October 2021 Android security patch. September 24, 2021: The September patch rolled out alongside firmware F916BXXS2EUI for global Galaxy Z Fold 2 models. If you’ve spotted an update that we haven’t, tip us! Looking for another update? Be sure to visit our Android 11 update tracker.

