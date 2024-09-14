You have until Sunday to save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

We already reported on these deals last Monday, but they are so hot we had to give you a reminder before the Samsung Fall Sale ends, on September 15, 2024. That is this Sunday!

Until then, you can still save a bunch on Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be had for as low as $1,450, and you can also take the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 home for $900. These would otherwise cost $1,900 or $1,100, accordingly. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,450 Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $900

These deals are part of the Samsung Fall Sale campaign, and are available directly from Samsung. The Samsung Fall Sale is scheduled to run until September 15, so this coming Sunday. It’s also worth noting that these prices represent the maximum savings without trade-ins. Deals can change depending on which color model you get. We’ll go over these details in each section.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $570.00 Samsung Fall Sale!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the best foldable smartphones, as you would expect with a $1,900 starting price. It was also only released a couple of months ago, in July. This is what makes this such a special deal. We don’t often see such new and popular devices discounted this soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not lackluster. This is a high-end device with industry-leading specs, and we had a lot to love about it during our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, you’ll get great performance. Folding it out will showcase a large 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, you get a normal-sized 6.3-inch external display, so you can also use it folded shut.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The cameras aren’t among the best, but they do pretty well. What you will enjoy is the improved software optimizations and seven-year upgrade promise.

Samsung is no longer offering a free upgrade to the 512GB version, but you can still get the 256GB model for as low as $1,450. These maximum savings only apply to the White and Crafted Black color versions, though. Other color versions will cost you $1,500.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 See price at Samsung Save $200.00 Samsung Fall Sale!

All that said, $1,450 is still quite a bit of money, and not all of you need that much screen real estate. If you prefer a more portable option, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also heavily discounted right now, and it’s still an amazing high-end smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 flips into a smaller form factor. This makes it super easy to pocket or throw in any bag. It’s also a more manageable device. And while it costs less, this is still a fantastic device. The design is gorgeous, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus. And despite having a foldable design with a hinge, it features an IP48 rating, giving it some level of water and dust resistance.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The specs are also nothing to scoff at. Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, you’ll get smooth performance. The 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display is gorgeous, with a crisp Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system isn’t among the best out there, but in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we found them to be pretty solid.

Like with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, this deal is a bit tricky. You’ll only get the maximum savings if you pick the Crafted Black, Peach, or White models. If you want any of the other colors, you’ll have to pay $950. So, we wanted to make sure you take off into the weekend with a good reminder. These are pretty awesome deals, and they are coming super early. You should take advantage of this sale, especially if you were thinking of getting one of Samsung’s latest foldables already.

