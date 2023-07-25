Real-world Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 images appear to leak ahead of reveal event

We’re only a day away from the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. We expect the manufacturer to introduce us to a few new gadgets, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But if you’re too impatient to wait until tomorrow morning, a new leak has seemingly given us a real-world look at the upcoming foldable.

While we’ve seen numerous leaked renders of the Flip 5, leaked real-life photos of the device have been few and far between. But thanks to a leaker who goes by @GaryeonHan on Twitter, we may have gotten another peak at the handset in the wild.