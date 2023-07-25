Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Real-world Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 images appear to leak ahead of reveal event
- A leaker appears to have posted real-world photos of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
- The images show off the large front display and lack of a gap.
- Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow.
We’re only a day away from the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. We expect the manufacturer to introduce us to a few new gadgets, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But if you’re too impatient to wait until tomorrow morning, a new leak has seemingly given us a real-world look at the upcoming foldable.
While we’ve seen numerous leaked renders of the Flip 5, leaked real-life photos of the device have been few and far between. But thanks to a leaker who goes by @GaryeonHan on Twitter, we may have gotten another peak at the handset in the wild.
As earlier leaked renders had suggested, it looks like Samsung managed to get the Flip 5 to fold flat and eliminate the gap. To accomplish this feat, the company is using a new waterdrop hinge, which was rumored to also make the device thinner.
There’s also a shot that shows the phone fully open. Looking closely at the center of the handset, it’s legitimately difficult to see the crease. The minimalization of the crease is supposed to be another benefit born from the newly designed hinge.
Finally, there are a couple of photos showing off the front cover display. One image appears to show a calendar widget optimized for the smaller screen. The other image appears to show a number of additional widgets you can scroll through.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, come with a 3,700mAh battery, and start at 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Leaks have suggested that Samsung plans to keep the price the same. But we’ll find that out during Galaxy Unpacked.