A new Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival brings impressive specs, and a truly strange add-on

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Mix Flip 2 foldable phone in China.

The new foldable has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a battery that’s larger than the one inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Xiaomi is also offering a portable camera kit, which combines a camera grip with a photo printer.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in a couple of weeks, and we’ve already got a rough idea of what to expect. What if you want more impressive Flip phone hardware, though? Well, Xiaomi has just launched the Mix Flip 2, but it also comes with one of the strangest accessories we’ve seen in a while.

Xiaomi offers several accessories for the Mix Flip 2, such as a screw cap case that protects the cover screen. However, the portable camera kit is the standout add-on here. This is a hybrid camera grip and thermal photo printer. The kit connects to the bottom of the phone and offers a camera shutter button. However, the accessory also spits out photo prints via a slot on the back.

The portable camera kit looks quite cumbersome, and there’s an argument that this defeats the purpose of a Flip foldable in the first place. After all, one of the advantages of this form factor is the pocket-friendly approach. Most people are probably better off buying a standalone portable photo printer, but it’s an interesting idea nonetheless. In fact, I wouldn’t mind seeing similar camera grips for the top camera phones.

What else to know about Mix Flip 2? Xiaomi’s device stands out from other clamshell foldable phones thanks to a large, 5,165mAh battery. This would dwarf the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s rumored 4,300mAh battery and is slightly larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra‘s 5,000mAh cell. Need to top up? Well, the phone also offers 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

We’ve heard conflicting rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s processor, with the latest leaks pointing to an Exynos 2500 chip. However, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 ships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This is expected to be more powerful than the Exynos SoC, theoretically making it better for demanding workloads and advanced games.

Otherwise, the Xiaomi foldable has a 6.83-inch 120Hz folding OLED screen (2,912 x 1,224, 3,200 nits peak brightness). Xiaomi says this screen has a “Super Flat Crease” that’s apparently certified to stay flat after 200,000 folds. Meanwhile, a 4.01-inch 120Hz cover screen (1,392 x 1,208, Dragon Crystal Shield 2.0 protection) is available on the outside. This external display supports 500 commonly used apps, while Xiaomi has also brought three new animated pet avatars to this panel.

In a fun touch, the Mix Flip 2 can also turn pictures of your real pets into animated avatars on the cover display’s lock screen. Check out the official video below for a better idea.

Moving to the cameras, the flip foldable offers two Leica-branded 50MP rear cameras. There’s a 50MP main camera (Light Hunter 800, 1/1.56-inch) and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Expect a 32MP selfie camera on the folding screen, although you can also use the rear cameras to take selfies.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 price and availability

The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is available in China and starts at 5,999 yuan (~$837) for the base 12GB/256GB model. Want the portable camera kit? Then you’ll need to spend 699 yuan (~$98).

We’ve asked Xiaomi about global availability and will update our article accordingly. For what it’s worth, the original Mix Flip was available outside China but was restricted to a few markets.

