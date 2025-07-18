Google Fi is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for just $199.99!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7? The best deals out there come from carriers, and here’s one of the hottest ones I have seen. You can get the device for as little as $199.99! There are a few factors to keep in mind, though. We’ll go over them below. Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for as low as $199.99 from Google Fi ($900 off)

This offer is available directly from Google Fi Wireless. The discount comes in two steps. You get a $300 discount at purchase. Then, you can get another $600 discount in the form of 24 monthly credits. Max savings only apply if you sign up for a new Unlimited Premium or Flexible plan. If you’re on another plan, the monthly credits are reduced to a total of $400.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (Google Fi) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (Google Fi) Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Google Fi Save $900.00

If you’re looking to get a new flip phone, there’s no denying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is all but guaranteed to be among the best this year. It offers a great overall experience, and while expensive, there are ways to score massive savings. In this case, you’re essentially getting one of the top foldable phones for a mere $199.99!

You’re in for a treat here, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a really nice design. It features an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back, and even an IP48 rating.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM will offer plenty of performance. And like all other pre-order deals available for this phone right now, Google Fi is also offering a free upgrade to 512GB of storage, so you’ll have plenty of room for all your apps, photos, and more.

The main display measures 6.9 inches and has a 2,520 x 1,080 resolution. It also has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. If you don’t feel like unfolding the phone, the 4.1 external display will do the job for quick tasks, widgets, and other simpler actions. The battery size is pretty standard for foldable flip phones, at 4,300mAh.

If you want in on this deal, you might want to act quickly. Google Fi Wireless mentions this promotion will run until July 24th, 2025, at 8:59 PM Pacific. That’s in just a few days!