Samsung could ditch Snapdragon for Exynos on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip FE

TL;DR A new rumor suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could sport the Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC, marking a departure from Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs for Samsung’s foldables.

The leak also suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE could use the Exynos 2400e instead of the previously claimed Exynos 2400.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Galaxy Flip FE, and the rest of Samsung’s foldable lineup are expected to launch in mid-2025.

We’re a month from 2025, but rumors have already begun on Samsung’s next flagships. We’re expecting the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the second half of 2025. Rumors suggest we could see a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition and a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside, giving us a Samsung foldable lineup that spreads across a wide price range. However, the differences amongst the foldables could be beyond their form factor, as new leaks suggest that Samsung could switch to an Exynos SoC for some of them.

Leaker Jukanlosreve on X (formerly known as Twitter) has shared that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with the Exynos 2500 SoC. The leaker suggests that the Flip 7 would skip the Exynos 2400. Instead, Samsung could bless the FE edition of the Galaxy Z Flip with the Exynos 2400e.

The Flip 7 could get Exynos 2500 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Samsung’s foldables have stuck with flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs, which made a lot of sense. Qualcomm makes some of the best SoCs available to phone makers, and given the higher price tag that foldables so far have come with, it made sense to pack the most powerful SoC. This could change in the future, though, as this leak suggests we could see more of Samsung’s own Exynos SoC, especially on the Flip.

Samsung had long been rumored to use the Exynos 2500 in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, though recent leaks seem to have settled on the Snapdragon 8 Elite as the SoC of choice for the entire lineup. Rumors from Korea suggest that Samsung Foundry could be building the Exynos 2500 on a 3nm process, but this seems to have had an abysmally low yield rate that made it unviable for the Galaxy S25 series. Given the difference in demand between the mainstream glass-slab Galaxy S series and the foldable Galaxy Z series, the yield rates might just be enough to let the Exynos 2500 ship on the Flip 7 instead. It’s also possible that Samsung could have fixed the issues plaguing the Exynos 2500 production, but not in time for the Galaxy S25, leaving it onto the next flagship to carry the baton forward.

That being said, it is also important to recall that we frequently hear Exynos rumors for practically all of Samsung’s top-tier flagships. We’ve heard some rumors in the past about Exynos of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and that obviously didn’t pan out. So, it is important to take all Exynos claims with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE could get Exynos 2400e, the same SoC as the Galaxy S24 FE Previous leaks have suggested that the Flip FE could have the same display as the Flip 7 but sport a different processor and camera setup.

Leaker Jukanlosreve mentioned in a previous post that the Galaxy Z Flip FE could come with the Exynos 2400. Now, the leaker suggests we could see the Exynos 2400e instead, which we currently see on the Galaxy S24 FE.

Either way, both the Exynos 2400 and the Exynos 2400e are respectable SoCs, and they might just work out if Samsung manages to lower the price of the Flip foldable to make it more appealing to the mainstream audience.

What do you think about Samsung’s decision to use Exynos for its Galaxy Flip lineup in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!

