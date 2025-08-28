Save $200 on the already-affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Those who want a good foldable phone that is also affordable have very few options. Right now, this is one of the best ones. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is $200 off, bringing the cost down to a pretty reasonable $699.99! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for just $699.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This discount applies to both color versions available: Black or White. We’re specifically referring to the 128GB model. The 256GB one is also $200 off, at $759.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Budget foldable phones are pretty rare. For a while, Motorola was our only real mainstream option, but there is some competition now. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, while not exactly cheap at $899.99, offers a nicer entry point into the company’s foldable phone portfolio. Today’s $200 discount certainly makes it more enticing.

With lower prices come more sacrifices, or at least most of the time. The truth is that, while cheaper, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a pretty capable handset. It comes with a Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. While older, the Exynos 2400 is by no means an underpowered processor. It’s the same one we enjoyed in the international versions of the Galaxy S24 series, and those are still plenty powerful. The 8GB of RAM is also plenty good for less demanding multitaskers.

You’ll also enjoy a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is pretty standard for high-end 2025 phones. The external display is slightly smaller at 3.4 inches, though (instead of 4.0 inches). It’s still a nice little screen for quick tasks, though.

The dual camera system comes with 50MP and 12MP shooters. These are decent, but don’t expect this to make it to our list of the best camera phones. The battery is smaller at 4,000mAh, but that is still pretty standard for flip phones. You can charge it at 25W wired or 15W wireless.

The good news is that the design is sleek, and the build is pretty sturdy. It features an IP48 rating, which also doesn’t seem impressive, but again, it’s normal in the world of foldable phones. Moving parts make it harder to seal a phone, and the only one with an IP68 rating right now is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If you’re looking for a nice foldable flip phone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offers a nice balance at today’s discounted price. We’d say it’s a nice upgrade from Motorola’s base flip phones, and it doesn’t fall far behind the high-end competitors. Catch this deal while it’s available!

