Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE deal: Free $100 gift card and storage upgrade

Are you looking to sign up for one of Samsung’s new foldable phones? Those of us who prefer saving cash are likely looking at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. It’s not even out yet, and while there are no actual discounts, Samy is already offering a pre-order deal to make the purchase more enticing. Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with free 256GB upgrade and $100 gift card for $899.99 ($160 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a pre-order deal. The release date is scheduled for July 25, 2025. You can pick between the Black and White color versions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip With as few compromises as possible to bring the price down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rocks a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch front display, and an Exynos chipset.

Samsung decided to launch its new foldable phones right in the middle of the Prime Day frenzy. Of course, these phones do not come with discounts yet, but we do have some incentives to get them. I have my eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is the most affordable of the bunch.

It’s not exactly cheap, but the $899.99 starting price is more reasonable if you want one of the latest and greatest foldable phones. It’s still a higher-end device. This one comes with an Exynos 2400 processor, which is still pretty capable. This is the same processor found on the international version of the Galaxy S24 series. It also has 8GB of RAM. Nothing surprising, but more than enough for most casual users.

The rest of the experience is pretty similar to that of the other high-end flip phones. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is a little smaller than the regular Flip 7’s at 3.4 inches, but that is still a pretty nice cover screen size. And it does get the same dual-camera system.

Other specs include a 4,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, an aluminum frame, and an IP48 rating.

Considering it is an unreleased device, the free 256GB upgrade and $100 Amazon gift card are pretty nice additions if you were already considering getting this flip phone. Remember, this is a pre-order deal, so go get it before the phone launches!

