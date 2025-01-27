The first Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera specs have leaked

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera specs have leaked online, revealing the same camera hardware as the Z Flip 6.

That means a 50MP primary camera and 12MP ultrawide lens, with no telephoto camera.

The phone is also said to get a 10MP selfie camera instead of the 12MP shooter seen on the Galaxy S series.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S25 series, but the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year. Now, a trusted outlet has revealed camera specs for the Flip phone.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will offer a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Unfurl the phone, and you’ll apparently find a 10MP selfie camera instead of the 12MP shooter seen on recent Galaxy S devices.

If this all sounds familiar, that’s because this is the same setup as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s unclear whether Samsung will offer larger sensors, but history tells us we shouldn’t hold our breath for hardware upgrades.

GalaxyClub rightfully notes that any camera improvements will, therefore, come down to software enhancements. The choice of chipset could also impact the camera, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite helping to enable better low-light video on the S25 series. However, rumors abound that the Z Flip 7 could ship with the Exynos 2500 chip, and there’s no word on this processor’s camera capabilities just yet.

