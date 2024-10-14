Deals: The Motorola Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 are at record-low prices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I love modern flip phones, but we all know foldable smartphones are famous for pushing pricing higher than usual. Great deals show up from time to time, and today is your day if you’ve been looking to get one of Motorola’s latest foldable handsets. Both the Motorola Razr 2024 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024 are at record-low prices, costing you only $499 or $799.99, respectively. Buy the Motorola Razr 2024 for only $499 Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for only $799.99

Both of these offers are available from Amazon, but you can also catch the same deal on the Motorola Razr Plus from Motorola’s website. The regular Motorola Razr is $100 more expensive when purchased directly from Motorola.

We honestly can’t think of any foldable phone deal that offers more bang for your buck than this one. It’s only $499 and is a latest-generation device from 2024. It’s no lackluster, either. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s great for most casual users, and you won’t encounter any slow-downs unless you really start pushing it.

Slightly less power does come with its benefits, though. Aside from the price difference, in our Motorola Razr and Razr Plus 2024 review, we also found battery life is generally much better than the Plus model’s. You also get 30W charging speeds and 15W wireless charging, which is nice for a device at this price point.

Of course, there is more to love about the Razr. It now has a larger 3.6-inch cover display, whereas the 2023 Razr only had a tiny 1.5-inch screen on the outside. This one is much more functional. Unfolding the device will uncover a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design is also nicer and more unique, featuring an aluminum frame and fake leather touches.

Those who want a more premium experience will love the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. For starters, it has a much better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. As mentioned above, performance is definitely better, and this will be a better phone for more intensive tasks like gaming.

It also has a larger 4-inch outer screen. The internal display is the same as the base Razr’s, but it has a smoother 165Hz refresh rate. While battery life suffers, it does have faster 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and adds 5W reverse wireless charging.

Of course, you get all the added benefits that come with the new Razr generation. It has a slimmed-down hinge, an aluminum frame, a leather-like design, a clean UI, and improved cameras. Act quickly if you want to take advantage of these deals! We’re not sure how long the prices will stay this low, and these are all-time low prices. These phones have never been cheaper! If you want other alternatives, we also have a list of the best foldable smartphones here.

