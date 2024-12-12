Deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 just $799.99, saving you $300!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Foldable phones are really fun and convenient, but they are also usually much pricier than their regular smartphone counterparts. Thankfully, great deals show up periodically, and here at Android Authority, we’re always on the lookout for a hot sale. We’ve found a scorching one today: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is just $799.99 right now. That’s a $300 discount! Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for just $799.99

This offer is available straight from Samsung’s official website. The discount is applied when you select not to trade in a device. Maximum savings are only applied to the Crafted Black and White color models. All other variations are $899.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung Save $300.00

I happen to like small phones, but these are becoming a thing of the past. If you prioritize pocketability, the next best bet is to get a foldable flip phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most popular of the bunch, and most would argue it’s the best one available right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Z flip 6 is a high-end device through and through. The device is designed gorgeously, as any Samsung high-end handset should be. It looks sleek and elegant, but is also sturdy, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Additionally, it features an IP48 rating, so it’s pretty water-resistant, despite the foldable mechanism.

You’ll find no issues with performance. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM inside. The 6.7-inch display is also gorgeous, with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel. It has a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The external 3.4-inch display is also great for quick actions and widgets.

Like all other foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 suffers a bit in the battery department, but battery life is decent. It does, however, get an industry-leading seven-year update promise. This means it will stay relevant for years to come, likely longer than you will keep it.

There’s no going wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is you’re looking for a nice and portable flip phone. We’ve seen it reach these price levels in the past, but it doesn’t happen often, and these sales are often short-lived. You might want to act quickly, before the price goes back to normal.

Don’t forget to check out our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases, too. If you want to check out other options, though, here’s our list of the best foldable phones available.

