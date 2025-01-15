Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Save $250 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
This offer is available straight from Samsung’s website. The discount will be automatically applied when you select that you won’t be trading in a device, which you have to do anyway unless you want to trade in a phone. Maximum savings only apply to three color models: Crafted Black, White, and Peach. All other hues are only $150 off.
Right now, the real competition in terms of foldable flip phones is between the Sasmung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. Both are great, but Samsung is a much more popular manufacturer, and many would agree that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the best of its kind.
The high-end flip phone excels in most departments. The design is gorgeous, looking sleek and elegant. It’s also quite sturdy, made with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You’ll even enjoy an IP48 rating, which may not seem like much to many of you, but foldable phones don’t often get good dust and water resistance. If you need more protection, you can always look at our list of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases.
The performance is quite outstanding, as well. This device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. As with any high-end Sammy phone, you’ll get a gorgeous screen, featuring an LTPO AMOLED 2x panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a really handy 3.4-inch external screen for quick actions.
Battery life won’t impress you, but we found it to be decent. It should have no issue lasting a whole working day, unless you really start pushing it. This is a high-end Samsung phone, so you get a seven-year upgrade promise, which is really nice!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is an excellent phone. We’ve seen it go for less in the past, but those deals are rare, and we don’t know when they will return. If you need a flip phone now, there’s no going wrong with this offer.
Extra deal: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is better, and currently cheaper!
We expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch this month, but that doesn’t automatically make the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a lousy phone. In fact, it is still an amazing handset in 2025, especially if you can get it for just $799.99. The only trick is that this discounted price only applies to the Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange. All other hues are $999.99.
Remember that this is an ultra-high-end $1,299.99 phone, so this is a $500 discount! It comes with powerful specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. The display is also stunning, touting a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel measuring 8.8 inches. You’ll enjoy a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Additionally, the design is solid, constructed of a titanium frame, and you’ll get a much more resistant IP68 rating. You still get a seven-year update promise. The camera is far superior and is still on our list of the best camera phones.
Overall, this is a much better phone, and it’s actually cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. That said, it is very large and doesn’t fold. The S24 Ultra might not be for you if you care more about pocketability.