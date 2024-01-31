The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get a much-needed battery upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly testing a bigger battery in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable.

It’s believed that the device could offer a 4,000mAh battery, making it 300mAh larger than the Z Flip 5.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phones have been the most popular clamshell foldable phones for years now, but one big issue is that they typically have tiny batteries compared to conventional Android phones.

Now, Dutch outlet Galaxy Club has reported that Samsung is testing a larger battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Of course, it’s worth noting that Samsung uses a dual-battery design in its foldables. The outlet claims that the upcoming Z Flip 6 is being tested with a 1,097mAh battery and a 2,790mAh battery, making for a total rated capacity of 3,880mAh battery. This suggests that Samsung could advertise the Z Flip 6 as having a 4,000mAh battery.

By comparison, the Z Flip 5 has two batteries with rated capacities of 971mAh and 2,620mAh, respectively. This makes for a total rated capacity of 3,591mAh, but Samsung advertises the Z Flip 5 as packing a 3,700mAh battery.

We indeed thought the Galaxy Z Flip 5 delivered battery life that was merely okay rather than good. So we hope the Galaxy Z Flip 6 indeed offers a larger battery. This upgrade is also needed as rivals like the Motorola Razr and OPPO Find N3 Flip both offer significantly larger batteries.

Still, between the IPX8 rating, wireless charging support, a large cover display, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, there’s a lot to like about the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

