Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
First cash price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
It has only been a matter of weeks since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hit the market, but Amazon already has a no-strings-attached deal on the majestic Android phone. By clipping the on-page coupon, you can now save $100 on the clamshell foldable.
While there are plenty of retailers and carriers that will offer you huge discounts on the Z Flip 5 if you trade in your old phone or commit to a lengthy plan, this is the first time we’ve spotted a straight-up cash discount on the unlocked model. The coupon applies to three of the four colorways of the device that Amazon offers.
If you’re a regular Amazon shopper, you might be more tempted by the other deal that Amazon carries on the same page. This doesn’t feature the coupon discount, but it gets you a $150 Amazon gift card when you buy the flagship flip phone. That might represent better value to you if it means you’ll save $150 on your next purchase in the near future.
We love this Samsung phone. This fifth-generation device showcases a smattering of hardware enhancements over its predecessor, coupled with innovative software features and a fresh design. The Z Flip 5 boasts a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, now termed the Flex Window, a redesigned gapless hinge, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. You’re also getting longevity with four Android updates and five years of security patches.
This Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal could be pulled at any time. Check it out while you can via the widget above.