First cash price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It has only been a matter of weeks since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hit the market, but Amazon already has a no-strings-attached deal on the majestic Android phone. By clipping the on-page coupon, you can now save $100 on the clamshell foldable. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $899.99 ($100 off)

While there are plenty of retailers and carriers that will offer you huge discounts on the Z Flip 5 if you trade in your old phone or commit to a lengthy plan, this is the first time we’ve spotted a straight-up cash discount on the unlocked model. The coupon applies to three of the four colorways of the device that Amazon offers.

If you’re a regular Amazon shopper, you might be more tempted by the other deal that Amazon carries on the same page. This doesn’t feature the coupon discount, but it gets you a $150 Amazon gift card when you buy the flagship flip phone. That might represent better value to you if it means you’ll save $150 on your next purchase in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

We love this Samsung phone. This fifth-generation device showcases a smattering of hardware enhancements over its predecessor, coupled with innovative software features and a fresh design. The Z Flip 5 boasts a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, now termed the Flex Window, a redesigned gapless hinge, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. You’re also getting longevity with four Android updates and five years of security patches.

This Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal could be pulled at any time. Check it out while you can via the widget above.

