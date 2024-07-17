The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price drops by 42% for Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be the latest and greatest, but its predecessor is still a great phone, especially if you can get it heavily discounted. It’s Prime Day, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 joins the party with the lowest price we’ve seen it hit: just $580! Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for only $580

This offer applies to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of internal storage. It is a Prime Day deal, so you can be almost sure we won’t see this price for a while after July 17, 2024. Also, remember that these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. Maybe you should sign up for at least a month to take advantage of these deals. The good news is you can catch a 30-day free trial if you’re a new member.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. See price at Amazon Save $420.00 Prime Day Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still a very capable phone in 2024. The steep discount is simply due to the fact that there is now a successor, and Prime Day is slashing prices more than usual. That said, you still get a very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB of RAM, ensuring snappy performance. All other specs are worthy of a high-end device, including a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as an external 3.4-inch 720p screen. It has an IPX8 rating, so it is still water-resistant, despite the foldable mechanism. It also helps that the design and build quality are amazing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The most powerful folding phone gets even stronger The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Amazon Save $650.00 Prime Day Deal!

If you’re feeling a little splurgy, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also seeing a steep discount due to Prime Day. It’s going for $1,150, which is a 36% discount on the full $1,800 price. Again, likely because of the perfect Prime Day timing and the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is launching very soon. You’ll also get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, but the RAM will be upgraded to 12GB. Of course, it has a much larger 7.6-inch internal screen, as well as a 6.2-inch external display, both of which are gorgeous.

You don’t have long before Amazon Prime Day ends, so get your foldable phone before these deals are gone.

