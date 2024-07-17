Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price drops by 42% for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be the latest and greatest, but its predecessor is still a great phone, especially if you can get it heavily discounted. It’s Prime Day, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 joins the party with the lowest price we’ve seen it hit: just $580!
This offer applies to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of internal storage. It is a Prime Day deal, so you can be almost sure we won’t see this price for a while after July 17, 2024. Also, remember that these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. Maybe you should sign up for at least a month to take advantage of these deals. The good news is you can catch a 30-day free trial if you’re a new member.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still a very capable phone in 2024. The steep discount is simply due to the fact that there is now a successor, and Prime Day is slashing prices more than usual. That said, you still get a very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB of RAM, ensuring snappy performance. All other specs are worthy of a high-end device, including a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as an external 3.4-inch 720p screen. It has an IPX8 rating, so it is still water-resistant, despite the foldable mechanism. It also helps that the design and build quality are amazing.
If you’re feeling a little splurgy, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also seeing a steep discount due to Prime Day. It’s going for $1,150, which is a 36% discount on the full $1,800 price. Again, likely because of the perfect Prime Day timing and the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is launching very soon. You’ll also get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, but the RAM will be upgraded to 12GB. Of course, it has a much larger 7.6-inch internal screen, as well as a 6.2-inch external display, both of which are gorgeous.
You don’t have long before Amazon Prime Day ends, so get your foldable phone before these deals are gone.