This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cyber Monday deal is too good to miss
We’ve seen some amazing Android phone offers in the Black Friday sales, but there are none better than this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal. Not only is the flagship handset reduced to an all-time low price of $799.99, but there are a whole host of older phones that you can trade in to save another $600.
All eight colorways of the unlocked Samsung phone are available at this amazing price in the brand’s holiday sale. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is subject to the same price drop, reducing it to $919.99 ($200 off).
Samsung’s enhanced trade-in program is where you can really compound the savings. It isn’t enhanced in terms of the maximum trade-in value, but rather, how easy it is to get most or all of that maximum. A $600 trade-in credit from Samsung isn’t uncommon, but you’d often need to switch one premium handset for another. This sale has expanded the number of devices that will reduce the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by $500 or $600. They include the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, The Galaxy S22 Plus, and the iPhone 13. If you play your cards right, you’ll only be left to pay $199.99 for the latest Galaxy clamshell-style phone.
