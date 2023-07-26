Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have a crease?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking for your next flip phone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is definitely one of the best foldable phones around, so we know many of you are considering it. We can also deduce you’re wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a crease. Keep reading to find out!

QUICK ANSWER The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 still has a pretty noticeable crease. While Samsung made some significant enhancements with the new Flex Hinge, its primary focus was to remove the screen gap, and now the device can fold shut entirely flat. The crease should be nearly identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, though.

How does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 crease compare to the competition’s?

As already mentioned, Samsung hasn’t solved the crease issue with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, for that matter. The new flip phone still has a crease that’s just as noticeable as the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This is because Samsung is still not trying to eliminate the crease, at least with this model. Its new Flex Hinge focused on removing the screen gap created when previous Samsung foldables were folded shut. This issue is arguably more annoying, so we’re happy to see these improvements.

Sadly, this also means the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has one of the most noticeable creases in the foldable smartphone market. As we’ve mentioned in the past, even Google did a better job at making the crease less visible with the Pixel Fold. But if you want to get the foldable flip phone with the least noticeable crease, we prefer the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

OPPO’s thing mechanism creates a less drastic fold on the screen. Just take a look at the image below to see what we mean. The OPPO Find N2 Flip crease is nearly invisible!

FAQs

How noticeable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 crease? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a very pronounced crease. Samsung foldable phones have some of the most noticeable creases in the industry. Even Google managed to make it less prominent with the Pixel Fold.

Which foldable smartphone has the least noticeable crease? Out of all the foldable smartphones we’ve tested, the OPPO Find N2 Flip and OPPO Find N2 have the least noticeable crease. Sadly, these are unavailable in the USA, but you can get them imported if you want them.

Should I get a foldable phone if it has a crease? A crease can be annoying, but we don’t think it should be a deal-breaker if you like everything else about a phone. You can learn to ignore it with time, and these foldable devices still offer an excellent experience.

How resistant is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hinge? A foldable phone is inherently more delicate than regular handsets. It has more moving parts, and you’ll fold and unfold the device several times daily. You won’t have to worry too much with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, though. It is rated to handle 200,000 folds. To put that into perspective, you should be able to unfold the device 273 times daily for five years without issues.

