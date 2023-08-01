The Z Flip 5 isn't released yet, but it already supports CoverScreen OS

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The popular CoverScreen OS app now supports the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

This support comes despite the phone only being released on August 11.

You probably won’t need this app thanks to Samsung’s own downloadable tool.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 last week, and people will only be able to get their hands on a device from August 11. But that hasn’t stopped the developer of the popular CoverScreen OS app from bringing this app to the new flip phone.

The developer of the CoverScreen OS app confirmed on Twitter that they brought the app to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 after spending “literally days” at a Samsung store with the device.

CoverScreen OS allows users to force any app or widget to run on their flip phone’s cover display. It’s been an indispensable (albeit somewhat unpolished) tool for those wanting to run apps on the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and OPPO Find N2 Flip. Cover screens on these phones only allow basic widgets and functionality, forcing you to use the folding screen to actually use apps.

However, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a Good Lock module so you can force apps to run on the cover screen. That means you might not need this third-party app in the first place. Then again, it could still be handy if there are certain apps and widgets that stubbornly refuse to work on the Z Flip 5’s secondary screen.

Comments