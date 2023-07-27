Samsung's killer trade-in deal brings down Galaxy Z Flip 5 price to just $99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is offering a whopping $900 off on the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you trade in your Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This pulls the price of the foldable down to just $99.

You’re also eligible to get a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at that price.

Samsung is offering a crazy good trade-in deal for those who currently own the Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you’re one of those people, you can now trade in your older Galaxy Z Flip for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $99, with no strings attached.

All you need to do is head to Samsung’s website and select the trade-in deal, which currently gives you $900 off the $999 Galaxy Z Flip 5. The trade-in value also applies if you want to switch from the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the Galaxy Z FLip 5.

The offer makes the most amount of sense for Galaxy Z Flip 4 owners as they not only get a successor to their current device, they also get a free storage upgrade. This means you can trade in your 128GB storage model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for a 512GB storage version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $99. With taxes applied, you’ll end up paying around $108 for a brand new 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5. Now that’s definitely a no-brainer deal for Galaxy Z Flip 4 owners.

Take note that this seems like a limited trade-in deal, which could possibly disappear after the pre-order period. You can click on the links below to get the deal from Samsung’s website right now. You can read our hands-on impressions of the new Samsung foldables here.

