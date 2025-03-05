Deals: Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

I am a big fan of foldable smartphones, but man, these are so expensive! If I were to get one, I would wait for a good deal like today’s. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices are on sale, saving you up to $600. Let’s go over these deals together and help you pick the best device. Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $1,299.99 ($600 off) Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage for just $899.99 ($320 off)

These offers are available straight from the Samsung website. In the case of the Z Fold 6, maximum savings are only available for the White version. Pick this color, then select the option not to trade in a device to bring the price down to $1,299.99. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal is available for all color versions, and it’s for the upgraded 512GB model. Similarly, pick not to trade in a device to see the discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in White

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (White) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (White) Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $600.00

We understand $1,299.99 is still not a low price to pay for a smartphone, but it’s a good deal if you were already considering getting this phone. It’s usually $1,899.99, so you’re saving a whole $600 right now. Again, this deal is exclusive to the white version, so make sure you are OK with that color before moving forward.

The biggest lure about this phone is that it doubles as a smartphone and a small tablet. When unfolded, it showcases a large 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 2,160 x 1,856 resolution. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate. Fold the phone shut and you’ll still have access to an external 6.3-inch display, which you can use for more casual tasks and to save a bit of battery.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Screens aside, the phone is pretty awesome all around. It rocks a gorgeous design worthy of the Samsung label, made with an “enhanced armor” aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And despite its foldable mechanism, it gets an IP48 rating.

This is a high-end phone, so you’ll get plenty of raw power, too. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. During our testing, we found it to run as smoothly as you would expect. It’s a powerful device that will handle pretty much any app or process seamlessly.

All that said, there are some downsides, which is unfortunate considering how expensive this phone is. The cameras and battery life are not great, at least compared to the regular Samsung Galaxy S25 or S24 devices. They also aren’t horrible, though. We could still make the phone last about a full day, and the photos it shoots are decent. Oh, and like all modern high-end Samsung devices, it gets a seven-year update promise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung Save $320.00

Maybe you prefer foldable phones that fold in instead of the ones that fold out into tablets. I happen to really like small phones, and since those are pretty much non-existent these days, these foldable flip phones are the next best thing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is definitely among the best of its kind, and right now, you can get the upgraded 512GB version for just $899.99, which is a $320 savings.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The performance is actually the same as that of the Z Fold 6, as it also comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. I have personally tested this one. It’s fast, and I have never seen it slow down. It’s also very nicely designed, featuring an aluminum frame, a solid construction, and an IP48 rating.

The external 3.4-inch display is convenient for checking out notifications or quickly looking into some apps. Unfolded, you can enjoy a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. I also love that the crease is less noticeable with this iteration.

Again, the cameras are good, but not exceptional. And battery life will suffer a bit, too. That said, it’s a great device if you’re into flip phones, and it will still be a nice conversation starter. Of course, you will also get a seven-year update commitment from Sammy. Want in on either of these deals? Act quickly, because these Samsung offers tend to go away very quickly after showing up. They might be gone by tomorrow!

You might like