The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is $200 off, only today

If you’re looking for the best Wear OS smartwatch money can buy, there is no doubt it’s the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. It’s also one of the most expensive wearables around, though. Luckily, we’re always on the lookout for good deals, and right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is $200 off, slashing the price to $449.99. You’ll have to act quickly, though, as this deal ends tonight! Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $449.99

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” sales. This means the discount is only available today. More specifically, the sale ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. The discount applies to all color versions available, with only one exception. The Titanium Gray with the Dark Gray band is $549.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Best Buy Save $200.00 Deal of the Day!

Arguably, $449.99 is still a high price to pay for a smartwatch, but the retail price is $649.99, and this is an impressive piece of modern technology. Its only real competitor is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and that one is only for Apple users. If you’re on the Android side, nothing beats the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The design may not be for everyone, but it certainly looks unique. The high-end features will more than make up for this. It has an amazingly resistant body, offering an IP68 rating and a 10 ATM certification. This means it is dust-tight and water-resistant up to 100 meters for as long as 10 minutes. Additionally, it gets a MIL-STD-810H certification. To summarize, this thing can take a beating!

Of course, we gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra a great review. We especially liked its larger 1.5-inch display with a 480 x 480 resolution. Most impressive is the brightness, though, which can reach a whopping 3,000 nits of brightness. To put things into perspective, even high-end laptops usually max out at about 1,000 nits. This makes the watch ideal for sunny days.

We also found GPS to be very reliable, and battery life was impressive. We managed to get about three days out of a single charge!

You’ll obviously get a bunch of health features, as it’s one of the smartwatch’s main focuses. You’ll enjoy heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, temperature measurements, sleep monitoring, and more.

At $449.99, you really can’t go wrong if you’re looking for an ultra-premium smartwatch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra checks all the boxes. Just keep in mind that this deal ends tonight, so you’ll have to get it now to secure it.

If this device is too much for you, here’s our list of the best smartwatches. You’ll find plenty of excellent alternatives in there.

