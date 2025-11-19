Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 hot sale: You don't have to wait for Black Friday!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We’re pretty sure Samsung is joining the Black Friday fun pretty soon, but I would be surprised if the official holiday deals can beat this one. Woot is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for only $369.99. That is a massive $280 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 for just $369.99 ($280 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. You can pick between the Titanium Silver, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Grey color options. The only thing to keep in mind is that you won’t get a full manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is among the priciest smartwatches on the market, priced at $649.99. This discount brings the price down to a much more reasonable $369.99. This is still a pricey watch, even on sale, but it is much closer to the rest of the market.

The only real competitor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and that one is only for Apple users. This means that the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is the best option if you want a smartwatch compatible with your Android phone.

We are especially fond of the large 1.5-inch display, offering a sharp 480 x 480 resolution and an amazingly bright 3,000-nit brightness level. Even TVs and high-end mobile devices struggle to get to these levels!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

This is an ultra-premium smartwatch, packed with numerous features. You’ll get very reliable GPS, cellular data support, a heart-rate monitor, exercise tracking, temperature reading, sleep monitoring, and more. Even the battery life is impressive. Based on our internal tests, it can last about three whole days on a full charge.

If we had to complain about one thing, it would be the design. It’s not bad, but it definitely isn’t for everyone. The rugged look is definitely unique, and it’s more for those who prefer a sportier look. It is quite resistant, though. The product is certified to IP68, 10 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H standards. You can submerge it to a depth of 100 meters for 10 minutes.

If you’re looking for the best mainstream Wear OS smartwatch, you can’t find anything better yet. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is fantastic, and at $369.99, it is definitely worth the upgrade. Here’s our list of the best smartwatches if you want to check alternatives.

The deal ends in three days or “until sold out,” so you might want to act quickly!

Follow